Homicide investigation: Argument leads to deadly shooting in Tampa, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities opened a homicide investigation after a man was shot to death in Tampa Monday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the man was shot and killed at about 5 a.m. in the 4500 block of Clifton Street.

“At this time, detectives believe this deadly shooting was the result of an argument between the suspect and the victim,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release, adding that there was no threat to the public.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

“Our detectives are currently piecing together the moments that led up to this man’s death,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “This type of violence will not be tolerated in Hillsborough County.“