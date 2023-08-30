GIBSONTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Homeowners near the Alafia River in Gibsonton saw major damage from Hurricane Idalia’s storm surge.

Eric Leach told News Channel 8 that the water came in through his backdoor.

“I slowly watched the water get closer and closer. By about 4, the water was starting to come in the house. At about 4:30, 75 percent of the house covered and that’s when I moved down the street to one of my neighbors,” Leach said.

Leach said the water has receded some but was concerned about what may happen when high tide comes in.

“I haven’t seen anything like this before. Last year during Ian, we had access to the house – we hadn’t lived here yet – and we came here and there wasn’t a drop of water,” Leach said. “The yard was completely open. This is obviously much worse than it was last year with Ian.”

Leach said he is expecting the tide to bring more water into the house.

“The unfortunate part is that we’re about 95 percent done with a full house renovation and it’s all going to have to be redone. The kitchen has to be gutted, the bathroom gutted. So pretty much starting back over from where we were at back in April and May.”

Leach said a few of his neighbors also experienced flooding but nothing like the destruction done to his home.