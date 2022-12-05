TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 25-year-old man was arrested and accused of breaking into a Dover home Thursday, before stabbing and killing a puppy with a machete, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were first called to a home on Wheeler Road in Dover Thursday, Dec. 1, shortly before 7 p.m. in response to a residential burglary call. There, the victim told deputies they saw the suspect walking away from their house wearing one of their hats.

The victim also said the suspect had eaten food and thrown various items around in the home before leaving.

During an investigation, deputies learned that 25-year-old Alexander Hernandez-Delgado Jr., whom arrest documents describe as homeless, entered the house through an unlocked door in the living room.

While inside, authorities said Delgado stabbed the victim’s puppy with a machete and left it in a crate next to the door.

A short time after, deputies found Delgado across the street at a Dollar General store on Valrico Road. Delgado admitted he was inside the house, and he was promptly arrested.

“I have zero tolerance for abuse of any kind,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a press release. “Unfortunately, this is not the first case of animal cruelty we’ve seen recently. I can’t stress enough how important it is to me that these suspects face charges.”

Delgado also faces charges of petit theft, aggravated cruelty to animals with a weapon, and armed burglary of a dwelling. He remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond in the Falkenburg Road Jail.

“This suspect has a history of violent behavior in the area, and it is vital that he’s held accountable so he can’t continue to harm any innocent person or animal,” Chronister added.