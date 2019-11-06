Live Now
2019 Elections: Results from Tampa Bay
LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Homeless man & dog get forever home thanks to Hillsborough sheriff’s office

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A homeless man and his dog have received a new home thanks to HCSO deputies.

According to deputies, 39-year-old James Kelly had been homeless for the past nine months, struggling to get an apartment due to being confined to the wheelchair due to an infected hip replacement and his 75-pound Pit Bull “Diezel” who he had raised since he was a puppy.

Deputies worked over a month to help Kelly get medically treated and also gave “Diezel” medical treatment.

On Wednesday after nearly a year on the street, deputies were able to locate Kelly with public housing assistance to find the two a new home.

Congrats to James and Diezel!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss