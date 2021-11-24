‘Home for the holidays’: Dog taken during Ruskin burglary reunited with family day before Thanksgiving

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A heartwarming video from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office shows a dog named Peanut reuniting with his family just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to the deputies, Peanut was taken from his owner during a burglary in Ruskin earlier this week. Thankfully, the sheriff’s office tweeted Wednesday that the dog was reunited with his family.

“We are THRILLED to report that Peanut is back home with the Offutt family just in time for the holiday season!” the tweet said.

In the video, a man can be heard saying “Is that you, Peanut? My baby!”

During their investigation, deputies said they identified Michael Hatfield as a suspect in Peanut’s disappearance. Peanut was then taken by the sheriff’s office until he could be reunited with the Offutt family.

Hatfield faces charges of grand theft, burglary and elderly abuse.