TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Airports around the nation are filled with travelers frustrated and tired from the continuous chaos during holiday weekends. This fourth of July weekend has already caused multiple flight cancellations and delays.

“It’s terrible throughout the world. The airports are really, really, really bad,” said Vasileios Chalkias, a traveler.

Airlines canceled around 500 U.S. flights and delayed more than 5,000 on Friday, according to FlightAware.

Even more flights were impacted on Saturday. Denise Parker is one of those people, trying to get home.

“We were supposed to be on a flight at 10:55 tonight and it’s now delayed until 12:35,” Parker said.

Unfortunately, this isn’t her first flight fiasco.

“We had another time where it occurred and the flight was totally canceled and no one told us.”

Now Parker is left waiting and hoping she’s on a plane by midnight. She’s not alone. Chalkias said his flight to Toronto was also pushed back.

“It was an hour late and now it’s another almost two hours waiting so it’s a little frustrating.”

Chalkias told 8 On Your Side once he gets home, he’s preparing for another trip, hopefully a smoother one.

“On Tuesday going to Germany and from Germany we’re going to Belgium. I’m a race car driver. I race cars so hopefully we don’t have any of this stuff there.”