Holiday travel season begins as CDC recommends staying home for Thanksgiving

TPA has put together tips to help make holiday travel safer during COVID-19 surge

TAMPA (WFLA) – Holiday travelers have started to arrive at Tampa International Airport as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is strongly recommending that families stay home for Thanksgiving to slow down the nationwide surge of COVID-19.

The CDC is warning that travel may increase the chance of catching or spreading the coronavirus.

Before deciding to travel, the CDC advises asking questions such as:

Are you, someone in your household, or someone you will be visiting at increased risk of getting very sick from COVID-19?

Are cases high or increasing in your community or your destination?

During the 14 days before your travel, have you or those you are visiting had close contact with people they don’t live with?

TPA has put together a list of tips to make travel safer, including wearing a mask, social distancing, hand washing/sanitizing frequently, and arriving early to prevent congestion at TSA security checkpoints.

Tampa International has also expanded its COVID-19 testing in the Main Terminal for travelers but it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas. The cost for a PCR test is $150 and $60 for the rapid antigen test.

“I’m here to visit my brother,” Michelle Evans said in the Main Terminal. “Gonna spend the holiday in Tampa.”

Evans told 8 On Your Side she thought about postponing her flight from Cincinnati to Tampa.

“But I figured we would protect ourselves,” she said, wearing both a mask and gloves. “Actually your numbers here are probably better than ours and I can get more outdoors here. It’s 40 degrees where I live.”

The Florida Department of Health reported 6,586 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, compared to the state of Ohio that added more than 8,100.

On Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis released a recorded video about promising therapeutics being granted emergency use authorization to treat COVID-19 patients and the state’s preparations to distribute a coronavirus vaccine.

“I do believe these breakthroughs represent the greatest rays of hope since the pandemic began,” DeSantis said.

The governor’s press office, however, never answered an email sent from News Channel 8’s Justin Schecker from Nov. 15 asking if the state has any guidance for families heading into the holiday season.

The CDC recommends virtual gatherings, limiting the number of guests around the table, and not visiting loved ones who have an increased risk of serious illness from COVID-19.

“We’re gonna go to my sister’s house in Orlando and we’ll have some turkey,” Gary Traylor Sr. said after landing at TPA.

Traylor said he tried to stick with his family and avoid crowds while traveling from St. Louis.

“I figured if I follow social distancing, stay in a group that I came with, I shouldn’t have much of a problem,” he said.

While Florida has not imposed new restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19, many other states have travel rules in place. So, the CDC advises checking those requirements before boarding a flight to a holiday destination.

According to the Director of Division of Infectious Diseases and International Medicine at the University of South Florida Dr. Kami Kim, a so-called lockdown or doing nothing is a false choice on how to flatten the curve.

“Before we didn’t know what to do,” Kim said. “Now we know what to do. We just need to sort of have a collective community will to do it. What’s tragic is we know what to do. And it’s not being done.”

#Florida is on pace to top 1 million #coronavirus cases in December. An infectious disease doctor, epidemiologist and FL's former nursing home ombudsman share thoughts on the surge before the holidays, protecting the vulnerable and promise of a vaccine. https://t.co/rVNIySi8L7 pic.twitter.com/pTIp2mZqmM — Justin Schecker (@WFLAJustin) November 22, 2020

While speaking with 8 On Your Side, Kim referenced, in her words, the “totally terrifying” projections from July and August.

“Everybody sort of said, alright well we’re not in lockdown, I’m going to wear masks, I’m going to be super careful, I’m going to think about whether I’m going to go to that huge party, I’m not gonna have that huge party,” Kim said. “And it made a huge difference. So it was terrible in July and August but it was nowhere as bad and I think we can do that again.”