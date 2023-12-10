TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It is busy inside and outside Metropolitan Ministries’ holiday tent in Hillsborough County. The nonprofit’s tents around the Tampa Bay Area just opened up Saturday, and will run through Christmas Eve.

“I accept, and I’m thankful, I’m grateful,” said Christie Bynum. “Anything helps. Anything helps.”

Bynum is one of the people who got a reservation slot at the tent — considering all the slots are fully booked in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties. She said she comes to the tent every year.

“You give what you can,” Bynum explained. “Sometimes it’s not enough, sometimes it’s not everything you want, so coming to Metropolitan and all the other organizations that are able to help is always a blessing.”

Bynum said getting her kids gifts can be difficult sometimes.

“I’m just grateful,” Bynum said. “This is awesome. Every year, you know, it’s just great, there’s nothing bad to say.”

The tents are a spot for people to drop off donations, volunteers to sort through donations and clients to pick out the food and gifts they need with the help of more volunteers.

“There’s a lot of troubleshooting that goes on,” said Laurie Ellis. “But the bottom line is, we’re just trying to keep the toys stocked up, so the clients have two toys per child for each one of their children.”

Ellis said she’s been volunteering with Metropolitan Ministries for ten years.

“There’s so much bad stuff you hear about what’s going on in our world,” Ellis said. “When you’re under the tent, everybody wants to do good. And it’s just a great feeling, and that’s what keeps me coming back.”