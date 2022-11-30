TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A holiday cosplay convention is heading to the Tampa Bay Convention Center in December.

“Holiday Cosplay Tampa Bay” will be held Dec. 10-11. It will spotlight comics, video games, science fiction, fantasy and anime, as well as cosplay (costumes).

The event will feature 20 nationally-known guests that include voice actors, comic creators and pro-cosplayers, as well as a live-action actor.

“We’re creating a two-day, winter holiday party with lots of big-name guests and tons of programming for geeks and nerds to celebrate the season,” said organizer Dewey Caruthers.

Caruthers is the mind behind St. Pete Comic Con, Anime St. Pete and Sunshine City Scare.

There will be eight pro-cosplayers in attendance who are nationally-recognized specialists in prop construction, paint, armor crafting, sewing and more. All will be hosting panels at the convention.

The weekend will also feature two cosplay contests for attendees, as well as unique holiday shopping opportunities.

“We have nearly 200 genre-specific vendors as well as several geeked-out holiday photos spaces,” Caruthers said.

Tickets for the holiday-themed comic convention are available for $30 for a single day and $45 for a weekend pass.

More details on the convention, including a schedule, can be found online.