HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A sinkhole has reopened at a Hillsborough County property for the third time in about 10 years, according to officials.

The sinkhole reopened at a property on Faithway Drive in Seffner which was closed off to the public after previous sinkholes in 2013 and 2015, officials said.

The site will be monitored overnight into Tuesday to ensure no one accesses the area.

Neighbors were told they can safely stay in their homes, according to officials.

The 2013 sinkhole was remediated in a way that contains any future reopenings to the original location without expanding, officials said.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County

The 2013 sinkhole left a man dead who got swallowed up when the hole opened.