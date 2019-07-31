Hit and run victim calls for safer streets on Davis Islands

DAVIS ISLANDS, Fla. (WFLA) – In late April Cody Mantell was trying to cross East Davis Boulevard at Biscayne Avenue when his life changed.

“It seemed like a busy night for a Tuesday,” said Mantell, speaking publicly about the accident for the first time since the incident.

Mantell has lived on Davis Islands since the 1980s and says that night he was going to see Bob Buckhorn on one of his last nights as Mayor.

Mantell says he entered the crosswalk at the intersection as soon as he saw a truck pulling a boat come to a stop.

“I heard brakes and apparently that was the truck with the boat on the back and apparently the person that hit me didn’t want to wait for that. That is what I was told,” said Mantell.

As he was in the crosswalk, he was hit by a car.

The car didn’t stop.

“I was midway in the intersection, in the crosswalk, and she came out of nowhere. That’s why she hit me the way she did,” said Mantell.

The truck pulling the boat followed the car, telling police later the driver of the hit and run car ran over sidewalks and street signs as she tried to get away.

Tampa Police arrested Danielle Swanson, 34, and charged her with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury.

Mantell says he spent weeks in the hospital. “I’ve lost my job, my house, my car. I’ve lost everything and I’m literally down to my last four dollars,” said Mantell.

He is now represented by Tampa Attorney Marc Matthews who is suing the bar where Swanson was seen drinking before the accident.

“Based on what we’ve learned so far, it appears the driver was over-served at the bar that evening,” said Matthews.

Connie Gee-Abate lives on Davis Islands and has been fighting for pedestrian safety measures there for 30 years.

She says planned improvements for the area were delayed due to funding issues.

“My feeling is, if they’ve done this in 2016, Cody wouldn’t be in the situation he was in,” said Gee-Abate.

Tuesday night Tampa officials met with residents on the island to lay out a new proposed plan to make things safer. The plan calls for reduced speed limits, improved signage, narrowing the lanes and improved crosswalks.

Gee-Abate would like to see more done and is worried the newly proposed plan will take too long to put into place.

“So how many more people are we going to have hit in our village before something is done,” said Gee-Abate.

Mantell says he has started a GoFundMe page to help with the financial problems that have come about as a result of the accident.

Attorney Marc Matthews is working on the case for Mantell and would like to hear from anyone who saw the accident that night. Matthews can be reached at his law firm’s website.