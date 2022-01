SEFFNER, Fla. (WFLA) — An Apollo Beach man died Saturday after a hit-and-run driver struck him, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP troopers said the man was riding a bicycle across US-92 east of Taylor Road when an unknown vehicle hit him as it traveled west.

The bicyclist was killed at the scene of the incident, but the driver fled the scene, the FHP said.

Troopers are still looking for the driver. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the FHP at 813-558-1800.