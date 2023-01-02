TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said it is investigating a hit-and-run that left a Plant City man critically injured Sunday night.

Troopers said the victim, a 42-year-old man, was walking along US-92 east of Branch Forbes Road at 7:59 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle that was heading west.

The vehicle fled the scene after the crash. The pedestrian survived but suffered critical injuries from the collision, according to the FHP.

Evidence collected at the scene suggests that the vehicle could be either a Nissan or Toyota.

If you know anything about the crash, call 813-558-1800 or *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.