TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run that killed one person and injured another early Saturday morning.

Troopers said at about 3:13 a.m., a car was heading east on US-92 west of Charlie Taylor Road as two pedestrians were crossing the highway.

According to the FHP, the two pedestrians ended up getting in the vehicle’s path and got hit. One pedestrian died, a 40-year-old Plant City man, while the other, a 28-year-old Plant City man, suffered serious injuries.

Troopers said the vehicle left the scene of the crash, continuing to head east.

“The Florida Highway Patrol is reminding Floridians about the consequences of leaving the scene of a crash and the challenges law enforcement face when investigating a hit-and-run crash,” the FHP said in a statement. “If involved in a crash, stay at the scene and call for help. Leaving the scene of a crash that results in property damage, injury, or death is against the law.”

The car is described as a dark-colored sedan. If you know anything about the crash, call *FHP or **TIPS.