TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said it is looking for a hit-and-run driver that caused a wreck on the Howard Frankland Bridge early Saturday morning.

The FHP said at 5:20 a.m., a Mercedes sedan was heading south in the outside lane of I-275 when it lost control and hit the barrier wall.

The driver of the sedan redirected the vehicle back into the roadway but hit a Nissan Pathfinder towing a boat. This caused the Pathfinder to jackknife into the inside lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge and separate from the boat, according to an incident report.

Troopers said the sedan’s four occupants ran away from the scene after the vehicle stopped on the inside lanes of the bridge.

All of the lanes on the bridge remained closed until 7:40 a.m. Troopers said the Pathfinder’s driver, a 36-year-old Tampa man, survived with minor injuries.