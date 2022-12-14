TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County school district may close up to seven schools if it changes its school attendance boundaries.

Superintendent Addison Davis says it’s something the district has never done, but it’s needed, with some schools being overcrowded and others not full enough. Davis said 24% of schools are overcrowded while 44% are under enrolled.

The district hired architecture and design firm WXY Studio to review its school attendance boundaries and come up with a plan. Under their plan, several schools would be repurposed and turned into adult education centers, preschools or district offices. Around 24,000 students would have to change schools.

The analysis began this spring and is expected to be complete at the end of next year.

The district is holding ten in-person meeting at high schools around the county to allow members of the community to view boundary maps and submit feedback. More information about those meetings is available on hcps-boundary.org.