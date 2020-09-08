Hillsborough woman wins $5M from scratch-off ticket on her 33rd birthday

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NC Lottery Growth_1525190279131

In this Thursday, July 17, 2014 photo, scratch-off lottery tickets for sale are on display at Eagles Express in Knightdale, N.C. North Carolinas lottery has steadily grown over its first decade and its leaders say it has room to grow even more in the coming years. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Dover woman won $5 million from a scratch-off game she purchased at a gas station three days before her 33rd birthday.

The Florida Lottery said Ana Chavira bought the CASHWORD scratch-off game from a Circle K at 1609 Branch Forbes Road in Plant City. She’s chosen to receive her winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $3,915,000.

The scratch-off game costs $20 to play and includes eight prizes of $5 million and 24 prizes of $1 million.

The gas station will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss