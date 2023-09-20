TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County resident was arrested Wednesday on charges related to Medicaid fraud, according to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Caridad Abreu Gonzalez allegedly reported more than 800 hours of services that were never provided while he was working as a “direct-service worker providing personal-support services to disabled adults under the Medicaid program,” according to a news release.

“This care provider unconscionably submitted false time sheets for support services for disabled adults, unjustly enriching herself for more than 800 hours of service never provided,” Moody said in a statement. “Medicaid fraud not only hurts the Medicaid program, it steals from Florida taxpayers, and this defendant’s scheme caused more than $13,000 in overpayments from Medicaid.”

Gonzalez was charged with one count of Medicaid-provider fraud and one count of scheme to defraud.