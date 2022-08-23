TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County School District is asking residents to support a property tax increase for funding over the next four years. The increase, if passed by county residents, will be a millage increase that adds an extra $1 for every $1,000 on an assessed property value.

According to HCPS, the funds would add $146 million each year for a total of $584 million through July 2027. Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Addison Davis said the extra funds would mainly go toward providing better salaries for employees.

“We do believe that compensation will allow us… the biggest thing is to retain those that have been in education for a while because they are leaving to go take on other attractive jobs that pay in a more attractive mindset,” Davis said Monday.

Further information from the school district said the voters will be given an “opportunity to strengthen our schools and community by deciding on a one mil referendum in the primary election ballot” Tuesday.

If passed, HCPS said the funds will “increase salaries to retain and recruit teachers and staff, expand art, music, and physical education, and expand workforce development and education programs.”

Hillsborough County Schools is the seventh largest district n the country. The school system said “inadequate funding from the state and federal government” makes the millage rate increase a necessity to support their more than 220,000 students and nearly 24,000 employees.

HCPS said on their system website that instructional vacancies, or teachers in classrooms, had a 220% increase over the past six years, with a 44% increase during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the district cites ongoing inflation, which “has significantly outpaced the increases in education funding over the last 15 years” as reason for the additional funds’ necessity.