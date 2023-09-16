HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Starting Tuesday, the construction of the Williams Park navigation channel in the Alafia River will begin to improve boater safety.

The 650-foot long by 150-foot-wide channel will stretch from the U.S. 41 bridge to the federal Alafia River.

The construction is expected to only take two days to complete, as crews will install nine pilings with navigation markers.

Previously, there have been no regulations requiring boaters to provide an obstacle-free lane, but now the new marked channel will give boats a safe path moving upriver or to Tampa Bay. It will also prohibit boaters from anchoring within the channel’s limits.

The County has obtained project permits and approvals. The project is overseen by the Marine Safety Division of Hillsborough County Conservation & Environmental Lands Management.