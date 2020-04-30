Hillsborough to begin reopening some conservation parks, preserves, boat ramps

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County will open a majority of its nature preserves on Saturday.

The boat ramp at E.G. Simmons Conservation Park will open as well on Saturday at 8 a.m.

Several more parks, along with walking trails at six neighborhood parks, will open on Monday.

Residents will be required to follow social distancing guidelines and portions of the parks, such as playgrounds, picnic areas and kayak and canoe facilities will remain closed.

The following conservation parks will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday:

Flatwoods Conservation Park, 14302 Morris Bridge Road, Thonotosassa, and

18205 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Tampa

Morris Bridge Off-Road Biking Area, 12651 Morris Bridge Road, Thonotosassa

Alderman’s Ford Conservation Park, 100 Alderman’s Ford Park Drive, Plant

City, for hiking and biking only

Upper Tampa Bay Trail and all parking areas

The following walking trails will open at 8 a.m. Monday:

Jackson Springs Community Center, 8620 Jackson Springs Road, Tampa

Northdale Community Center, 15550 Spring Pine Drive, Tampa

Carrollwood Village Community Park, 4680 W. Village Drive, Tampa

Ruskin Community Center, 901 6th St. SE, Ruskin

Apollo Beach Community Center, 664 Golf and Sea Blvd., Apollo Beach

All People’s Life Center, 6105 E. Sligh Ave., Tampa

These are the first parks and preserves to open since they were closed in late March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All other parks remain closed.