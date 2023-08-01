HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Teachers in the Hillsborough County School District will be back in the classroom on Wednesday without a contract.

“We just are asking for a living wage,” said Elyse Silver, a physical education teacher at Sulphur Springs Community School who has been with the district for more than 20 years.

Silver said she has been forced to work several part-time jobs to make ends meet.

“I’ve had two other part-time jobs this school year, just to keep the roof over my head and be able to continue to do the things I enjoy doing,” Silver said. “Teachers shouldn’t have to do that.”

She is hopeful her next contract will include better pay, but she’s starting the school year not knowing.

“I’ve worked for the county for 21 years. It’s absolutely mind-blowing to think every school year we go into our school year without knowing how much we’re really going to get paid, and the details of some of our responsibilities. You can’t work anywhere else that I’m aware of in the world, from picking up garbage, to fast food, to working for NASA, without having a contract and knowing what you’re getting into. So it’s very frustrating,” said Silver.

On Monday, the Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association and district met for contract negotiations, but did not come to an agreement.

“HCTA remains optimistic that this year’s negotiations will proceed quickly as both parties try to find ways to positively affect the teacher and support professional shortages we see in our Hillsborough County public schools,” said HCTA president Rob Kriete. “HCTA continues to explore creative ways to incentivize our employees and demands reasonable, logical salary increases to compete with surrounding districts and offer liveable wages for all employees.”

“We are actively engaged in the negotiation process. Our priority is our employee groups and ensuring a supportive organizational culture,” a Hillsborough County School District representative said in an email Tuesday.

The district currently has 529 teacher vacancies, down from 691 vacancies last year, and 203 bus driver vacancies.

“That number is decreasing every day thanks to ongoing hiring and new programs we implemented between long term subs and resident educators,” a district representative said.

Kriete said both sides will have financial proposals at their next bargaining session on Aug. 14.