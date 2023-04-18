TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —Teachers in Hillsborough County could soon get a much-awaited bump in pay.

After months of stalled negotiations, an agreement between the county and union is expected to be approved by school board members on Tuesday.

The union declared an impasse in its contract negotiations with the school district last July.

A state special magistrate was appointed to resolve the matter. After hearing both sides back in December, the special magistrate issued a decision in April.

Teachers agreed to the new terms, which leaves it up to school board members to approve the plan.

The agreement includes a raise for teachers. Plus, they’ll get a bonus of $1,000 to $3,000 if they have an advanced degree. Also, paraprofessionals serving as substitute teachers would get supplemental pay at a rate of $10 an hour.

The plan goes to the school board for ratification on April 18. The meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m.

