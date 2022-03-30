VALRICO, Fla. (WFLA) — A teacher at Grace Community Church and School in Valrico was arrested on child porn charges.

Stephen Robb, 69, a fifth grade teacher at the school faces six charges of possession of child pornography.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said they started investigating when they received two cyber tips from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children about child pornography being uploaded to an email account.

Deputies said their investigation showed the account belonged to Robb, and they conducted a search of his account on Tuesday. They said they found additional pornographic material as well as pictures of a current student fully clothed.

“It’s sickening to know this man who was entrusted to educate and care for our young children, was exploiting children online at the same time,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “His disgusting behavior will not be tolerated in Hillsborough County. I commend our detectives who work tirelessly to protect and defend the innocent children in our community.”

The school responded to the arrest. Pastor and school administrator Barry McKeen said the school cooperated with the investigation once they were notified a number of days ago.

He also said Robb, who taught at the school for six years, was a “former military hero” and “probably their most vetted teacher.”

“To say that I and my wife and our staff is in shock and our parents are in shock would be an absolute understatement,” McKeen said in Facebook video.

According to McKeen, so far the investigation hasn’t revealed any child at the school was harmed or touched inappropriately in any way.