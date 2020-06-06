Hillsborough teacher arrested for sexual relationship with student

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Steinbrenner High School teacher is accused of engaging in sexual misconduct with a student. 

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Allgair, 35, faces 30 counts of authority figure engaging in sexual conduct with a student after detectives received an allegation that the teacher had a relationship with a 17-year-old student.

Deputies say from between October 2017 through May 2018, Allgair engaged in sexual acts with the female student both on and off-campus.

“The care and protection of young students is a teacher’s duty. Jason Allgair’s alleged actions violated the trust of not only one student, but also the parents, school faculty and community that entrusted him with their children, I commend the victim for finding the courage to speak out about what happened.”

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister

MORE TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss