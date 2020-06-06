Hillsborough teacher arrested for sexual relationship with student

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Steinbrenner High School teacher is accused of engaging in sexual misconduct with a student.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Allgair, 35, faces 30 counts of authority figure engaging in sexual conduct with a student after detectives received an allegation that the teacher had a relationship with a 17-year-old student.

Deputies say from between October 2017 through May 2018, Allgair engaged in sexual acts with the female student both on and off-campus.

“The care and protection of young students is a teacher’s duty. Jason Allgair’s alleged actions violated the trust of not only one student, but also the parents, school faculty and community that entrusted him with their children, I commend the victim for finding the courage to speak out about what happened.” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister

