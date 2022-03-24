TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A teacher in Hillsborough County is accused of showing pornography and inappropriately touching a student, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Hike, 33, is a teacher at Livingstone Academy in Seffner. According to the school’s web site, it is a private Christian School that specializes in educating the unique needs of children with learning disabilities.

Hike was also an assistant football coach at Bloomingdale High School. A representative with the Hillsborough County School district said he is a volunteer and will not be allowed on campus while the investigation is underway.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, the school notified authorities after the grandmother of a juvenile student reported the child had been inappropriately touched by a teacher at the school.

“Those adults placed in positions of trust who prey on our children and victimize them have no place in our community,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “This suspect did not have the student in his class, but instead targeted the juvenile in the hallway, gaining the victim’s trust and friendship before committing this heinous crime.”

Hike was charged with five counts of lewd and lascivious molestation and three counts of distributing obscene material to a minor.

If there are any additional victims that may have experienced abuse by the suspect, you are urged to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.