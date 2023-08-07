TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County Tax Collector Nancy Milan says her office is working to shut down third-party vendors who are selling appointments for road tests and drivers licenses.

Milan says it’s a trend that was first noticed in South Florida and has now spread to Hillsborough County.

“Back in late June and July, we discovered we had several complaints about folks talking about having someone approach them about selling appointments,” said Millan.

However, appointments are free and can be scheduled through the Hillsborough County Tax Collector website.

“It makes it really difficult when we have scammers out there who are going through our website, grabbing all of the appointments that are available and then selling them,” said Millan.

To prevent this, her office is making changes to the booking process. Now, only one booking will be allowed per name and email address, also customers will be required to enter their drivers license number, their parents drivers license number or an alien registration number in order to book an appointment and only the person with that identification will be able to get the appointment when they show up at the office.

Millan says the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is also now investigating to find out who is making the bookings to shut down the sale of the appointments.