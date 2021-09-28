Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections to host National Voter Registration Day event

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day.

Since 2012, nearly 4.5 million people have taken the opportunity to register to vote on the civic holiday, according to nationalvoterregistration.com.

In honor of the day, the Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections will host a voter registration event at more than a dozen locations on Tuesday.

The office has also taken to social media, joining a national campaign to encourage people to vote with the hashtags #VoteReady, #NVRD and #VoteHillsborough.

People can register to vote at the following locations during the following times:

Hillsborough Community College, Ybor Plaza, 2001 N. 14th Street (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

University of South Florida, Marshall Center, 4202 E. Fowler Avenue (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

University of Tampa, Vaughn Center, 401 W. Kennedy Boulevard (12 p.m. to 3 p.m.)

Downtown Tampa, 220 E. Madison Street N. (11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

Riverview Public Library, 9951 Balm Riverview Road (2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Robert W. Saunders Public Library, 1505 Nebraska Avenue (2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Blind Tiger Cafe, West Park Village Westchase, 10118 Montague Street (4 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Fred B. Karl County Center, 16th floor, 601 E. Kennedy Boulevard (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center, 2514 N. Falkenburg Road (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Supervisor of Elections Southeast Regional Office, 10020 S. US Highway 301 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Supervisor of Elections Northwest Regional Office, 4575 Gunn Highway (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Spoto High School (virtual voter registration drive)

Strawberry Crest High School (virtual voter registration drive)

Eligible residents can also visit VoteHillsborough.gov to register.