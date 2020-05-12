Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections encouraging residents to vote by mail

In this Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016 photo, a box with vote-by-mail applications attached to it rests on the counter at the Valisa Bakery in Orlando, Fla. Potential voters can drop their filled-out applications in the box and they will be dropped off at the election supervisor’s office (AP Photo/John Raoux)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County voters should watch their mail for new encouragement from the Supervisor of Elections to request vote by mail ballots for upcoming elections.

Mailers sent on Monday give voters three options for requesting mail ballots.

The office said the easiest way is to make the request online.

“Vote By Mail is really the way to go in 2020,” said Supervisor Craig Latimer. “Getting that request in now gives peace of mind to voters looking for a healthy, safe way to vote in August and November.”

The office has recruited about a dozen local partners to help spread the word about vote by mail, such as BurgerFi, La Segunda, Acropolis and The Blind Tiger. The office is looking for more.

“It’s a simple message – we deliver! We’ll deliver the election to you,” said Latimer. “It just makes sense to remind people of the convenience of Vote By Mail when they’re ordering delivery or picking up a to-go order.”

Hillsborough voters can mail their voted ballot back, no postage necessary.

Ballots can also be dropped off at any early voting site (during early voting) or at one of the four Supervisor of Elections offices in the county.

Florida’s Primary Election is Aug. 18 and the General Election is Nov. 3. Vote by mail ballots are due by 7 p.m. Election Day.