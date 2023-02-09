TAMPA (WFLA) — Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Addison Davis has revealed another school rezoning plan that he is recommending to the school board.

Davis unveiled the fourth plan in emails sent to district staff and families Thursday afternoon. News Channel 8 is working to learn more about the specifics.

Since December, the district has received feedback from parents, students and teachers about three proposals developed by a district consultant. The boundary changes and school closings proposed in Scenario 3 would impact up to 24,000 students.

Parents have shared with 8 On Your Side concerns about their children switching to lower-rated schools, and what that might mean for their property values.

Davis has said each rezoning option can save the district millions of dollars while helping to address the problem of overenrolled and underutilized schools.

According to the school district, more than 1,000 people attended ten community meetings regarding the redistricting process in January.

A school board workshop on the proposed boundary changes was pushed back from Jan. 30 to Feb. 13.

School board member Dr. Stacy Hahn said she still has specific questions about the projected cost savings.

“I’d like to know how the numbers were created, where the savings is going to be coming from and also repurposing of schools, where are the plans for those schools,” she said.

This story is developing and will be updated.