Hillsborough superintendent to quarantine after being exposed to someone with COVID-19

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Addison Davis announced via Twitter on Sunday that he will be self-quarantining after being exposed to someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

“I want to let you know that I have been notified to self quarantine due to exposure to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19,” Davis’ tweet read.

Davis said he has received two negative tests via a rapid test and laboratory test in the past 24 hours.

He continued by saying he will quarantine for 14 days from the last time he was around the person who tested positive.

Davis did not say when the exposure happened.

On his Twitter account, Davis posted pictures this week while visiting some county schools.

What a fantastic turnout for International Walk to School Day at @HCPS_Roosevelt. Students and families were able to socialize safely and get physical activity all before class began. Thank you to Principal Dickens for her strong leadership. pic.twitter.com/rewWssyvCc — Addison Davis (@AddisonGDavis) October 7, 2020

What a pleasure watching 3DE students at @ChamberlainHigh kick off their latest case study. This program challenges our learners’ cognitive demands and pushes them to be prepared for college and the workforce. Thank you @JATampaBay for your incredible partnership. pic.twitter.com/5tkcEaPdFd — Addison Davis (@AddisonGDavis) October 7, 2020

