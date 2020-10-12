Hillsborough superintendent self-isolating after COVID-19 exposure

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Addison Davis announced via Twitter on Sunday that he will be self-quarantining after being exposed to someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

“I want to let you know that I have been notified to self quarantine due to exposure to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19,” Davis’ tweet read.

Davis did not say when or where the exposure happened.

In the tweet, Davis said he has received two negative tests via a rapid test and laboratory test in the past 24 hours. However, he said he will quarantine for 14 days from the last time he was around the person who tested positive.

Davis said he will continue to work remotely while he self-isolates for 14 days.

