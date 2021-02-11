LIVE NOW /
Hillsborough superintendent Addison Davis responds after being spotted not wearing mask at Buccaneers parade

Hillsborough County

TAMPA (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Superintendent Addison Davis has issued a statement after News Channel 8 captured footage of Davis among the crowd and not wearing a mask as the Bucs approached the stage. 

The statement reads:

“Along with several other local leaders, I attended the championship presentation at the port to celebrate our partners, the Buccaneers, and their historic win. I wore my mask throughout the event, only taking it off briefly for a few photos and then putting it back on for the remainder of the time I was in attendance. As I said in my email to employees and families last week, we should always follow CDC guidelines to stay healthy and safe, and that includes me. In hindsight, I should have kept my mask on for the entire celebration,” Addison Davis said.

The school district sent News Channel 8 additional photos of Davis masked at the parade.

