HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A new school year is underway and parents have plenty on their minds.

“The biggest safety concern for me is making sure the kids are well protected,” Darryl McIntyre said as he dropped his son off at school.

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, the latest safety measure installed at all district schools should make families feel more comfortable.

“This little ID card that every employee of the school district has, if they hold this button down a diagram pops up at the emergency call center,” Chronister said. “We know exactly where the threat is. In the moments when you talk about a school shooter, when seconds count, here comes the cavalry.”

Sheriff Chronister and Superintendent Addison Davis spent Wednesday morning greeting students at the opening of Dorothy York Innovation Academy.

Davis said the district is dealing with a major teacher shortage.

The superintendent told 8 on Your Side they’re putting hundreds of administrators in classrooms to teach, but it still leaves hundreds of openings.

“This is why it’s so important for us to focus on the millage which allows us to have recruiting mechanisms and be able to address our salary schedules and create a more attractive compensation package for everyone in our organization,” Davis said.

McIntyre said those teachers are key to helping his second grader, and all the other students have a successful school year.

“My hope for this guy this year is to make extremely good grades but, also make as many friends as possible,” he said.