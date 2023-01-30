HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County students celebrated 100 days of school Monday by dressing up like they were 100 years old.
Students at Roland Park K-8 IB World School donned gray wigs, canes and glasses to celebrate the milestone.
A teacher even joined in on the fun by dressing up and bringing a walker into the classroom.
“Check out these young whippersnappers! Our students are officially 100 days smarter,” the school district tweeted.
One of the students wore a hat that said “We are 100 days smarter.”