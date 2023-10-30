TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County high schooler was put behind bars after he allegedly attacked another student while other students watched, according to deputies.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday, deputies learned of an attack at Wharton High School where a 15-year-old boy attacked “an unsuspecting student.”

Deputies said other teenagers recorded the attack, and the video has been circulated since the incident.

The student survived but suffered a broken clavicle, also known as the collarbone. However, the sheriff’s office said the victim was not paralyzed from his injuries.

“It is incredibly disheartening to witness young teens engaging in violent and thoughtless actions,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Bullying and violence should have no foothold in our county, particularly within our schools. It pains me to learn of a circulating video capturing such a distressing incident. Those who were involved in this incident ought to feel a sense of shame. I implore anyone who witnesses such acts not to stand by and record them, but rather to step in and prevent them. It is crucial that we prioritize the safety and well-being of our community, and I pray for the swift recovery of the victim.”

The suspect in this case was arrested on a charge of felony battery. Due to his age, 8 On Your Side will not be naming him at this time.