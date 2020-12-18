Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office launches public data dashboard to pave way for transparency

Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, right, speaks during a news conference Monday, June 15, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. Warren announced his decision not to prosecute dozens of protesters arrested on charges of unlawful assembly during a Black Lives Matter march on June 2. Looking on is visionary leader Bishop Thomas Scott. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new dashboard by the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office is expected to offer the public more transparency into the office.

“Transparency builds trust. It’s that simple. We want people in our community, regardless of their backgrounds or where they live, to have confidence and trust with what their criminal justice system is doing,” State Attorney Andrew Warren told 8 On Your Side.

The dashboard tracks data and measures success by prosecutors, touching on topics involving public safety, fairness in justice, and how the office is using taxpayer funds.

The dashboard paints a picture of crime in the community, through data.

It points out things people otherwise would not have access to. An example: according to a graph on the dashboard, black victims are six-percent more likely to have their cases dismissed compared to the overall average.

“We’ve put a lot of information on the dashboard. And the idea is people can use it more as a encyclopedia, to see how we’re doing, from cover to cover,” Warren said.

The civil unrest over the past half year has caused Yvette Lewis, president of the NAACP Hillsborough County Branch, to zero in on the dashboard.

“It opens up transparency not just with law enforcement, but with the community. It let’s us know what actually is going on. For so long that office has been sitting out on a silo by itself,” Lewis said.

Community leaders and others can pour over the data with a mission in mind.

“You hope to make change out of the data you receive. So that’s the whole purpose,” Lewis said.

That is a sentiment shared by the state attorney.

“We hope that this data dashboard is going to increase dialogue with the community,” Warren said.