Hillsborough State Attorney says there is no need for victims of abuse to suffer in silence

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Courtney Weil married young and soon learned the man she thought was her “Prince Charming” was, in fact, an abusive husband.

“I was basically trapped. I was isolated from my friends, my family, you know everyone,” said Weil.

Weil became pregnant not long after she was married and her husband became physically abusive.

“He beat me so badly that my face was black and blue, my eyes, my lips were swollen,” said Weil.

A friend at work told her about the Spring of Tampa Bay in Tampa and encouraged her to reach out for help. It wasn’t easy.

“They helped me create a safety plan. They helped me to create and they explained to me how dangerous leaving was and it’s the time when most women are killed is when leaving,” said Weil.

She knows other women are suffering right now as tensions of job loss and isolation because of the coronavirus pandemic increase.

“It’s worse than what I went through because I was isolated but I was able to go to work, go to the store, I had an out,” said Weil

At the Spring of Tampa Bay, they expected calls for help to increase because of the pandemic, but that hasn’t happened.

“We have seen our numbers of people calling in for service be about the same. They haven’t increased yet,” said Mindy Murphy with the Spring.

The concern is that women are suffering in silence because they believe the court system is closed and law enforcement is making fewer arrests.

“Law enforcement here has assured and the state attorney’s office here has assured me they will continue to make arrests and continue to seek justice for survivors and hold abusers accountable,” said Murphy.

Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren says he wants all victims of abuse to know that prosecuting abusers is still a priority.

“We’re open for business. Help for domestic survivors and victims never closes and although our courts are running at limited capacity now, domestic violence is a huge priority for the state attorney’s office and for our law enforcement partners,” said Warren.

If you are a victim of abuse, or if you know someone who is there is a statewide hotline for help that number is 1-800-500-1119.