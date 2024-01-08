TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, who was removed from his post by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, won’t seek reelection in 2024.

The twice-elected Democrat said he planned to run for reelection after DeSantis suspended him in 2022, but it later became clear that the governor would simply remove him again if he won this year.

“I have been planning to run for re-election since the day I was suspended,” Warren said in a statement. “But the governor has made clear that he does not care about the will of the voters or our democracy, and that he is willing to break state and federal law to keep me from serving as State Attorney.”

DeSantis removed Warren from Florida’s 13th Judicial Circuit in August 2022 after he pledged not to pursue criminal charges against seekers or providers of abortion or gender-transition treatments. He also had a policy of not bringing charges against people for certain low-level crimes.

Last January, a federal judge ruled DeSantis’ suspension of Warren violated the First Amendment and the Florida Constitution, but ultimately determined the federal court lacked jurisdiction to reinstate the attorney.

Warren also asked the Florida Supreme Court to reinstate him, to no avail. In their opinion, the DeSantis-appointed justices denied Warren’s request and pointed him toward the Republican-dominated Florida Senate, which has authority to “determine whether or not the Governor exercises the power of suspension” in accordance with the state constitution.

“Ron DeSantis broke our democracy, and it’s too fragile and too important to let him do it again,” Warren said. “So I will take one for the team and not run, as I continue to challenge the illegal suspension in court and fight to serve out my term on behalf of the community that elected me.”

In his statement, Warren thanked the community for standing with him “against the governor’s illegal political stunt.” Warren’s full video statement can be viewed in the video player above.

Last August, DeSantis removed another elected Democrat state attorney, Monique Worrell, under similar circumstances. The Florida Supreme Court heard oral arguments in her case seeking reinstatement last month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.