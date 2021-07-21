Hillsborough sheriff’s office to launch gun violence team to reduce crime on streets

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is making a commitment to reduce crime by launching a new team that aims to prevent gun violence in Tampa Bay.

The move comes as the area sees a rise in the number of shootings on Tampa Bay streets.

Halfway through 2021, gun violence is climbing in cities like St. Petersburg and Tampa, and across Hillsborough County.

Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday to announce the creation of a new team that will focus on reducing street violence and shootings overall.

The team is called the gunfire response investigations team, or GRIT for short.

You can watch the press conference on WFLA.com or the WFLA Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss