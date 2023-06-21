WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Hispanic Advisory Council surprised over 100 adults with gifts at the Wimauma Senior Center on Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff Chad Chronister and the advisory council passed out gift bags that included toiletries and non-perishable food.

The sheriff says he recognizes many seniors are on a fixed income and are struggling due to inflation.

“Reminding them that you’re not alone, you’re never alone, we’re the sheriff of all people,” Chronister said. “I don’t think I’ll do anything more rewarding the rest of the week.”