Hillsborough sheriff’s office surprises dads ahead of Father’s Day

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has a lot of family members working for them including some dads and their kids. 

In honor of Father’s Day, the office tricked a few dads into coming in to watch a video. They were told it had to do with work but they got a big surprise. 

Major Frank Losat and Deputy Donald Hess received messages from their kids both of which have followed in their footsteps and work in the sheriff’s department. 

When the dads finished watching the videos they got another surprise — a hug from their kids. Happy Father’s Day to all the dad’s out there.

