Hillsborough sheriff’s office searching for accused child molester

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a man accused of sexually battering a young girl for five years.

According to deputies, a girl under the age of 12 told deputies Stephan Corzo, 29, had been sexually battering her for five years back on Sept. 26.

Following an interview with detectives, Corzo contacted a relative in Orlando and admitted to assaulting the child and asked for help fleeing the state.

Deputies say the relative refused to help and detectives had not heard from or seen Corzo until Friday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, Corzo was last seen around 5 a.m. in the area of 4000 Northdale Boulevard, wearing black pants, no shirt, and a black beanie. Deputies responded to the area but they were unable to find Corzo.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813)-247-8200.