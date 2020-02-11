Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office employee accused of burglarizing home, stealing pills

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office employee was arrested Monday on burglary and grand theft charges, the agency said in a press release.

Christopher Livernois, a property control specialist for the sheriff’s office’s warehouse supply section, was accused of burglarizing a woman’s home in Brandon and stealing prescription medication.

The victim contacted the sheriff’s office and accused Livernois of repeatedly entering her home without her permission and stealing oxycodone and morphine pills. The victim said Livernois had been doing this since September and the most recent burglary happened on Thursday.

After being confronted by detectives, Livernois admitted to having a pill addiction and breaking into the woman’s residence multiple times in order to steal the pills.

Livernois has been employed by the agency since 2001.

“Under our employee policies and procedures, Mr. Livernois’ actions would result in a recommendation for termination, however, there is a disciplinary process that we must follow. During that time, Mr. Livernois will be suspended without pay,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Livernois, 36, was arrested on charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling and grand theft of a controlled substance and booked into a Hillsborough County jail. He was released Tuesday after posting $9,500 bail, according to online jail records.

“It is disheartening to hear of this incident and to see the unfortunate and very real effects that drug addiction can have on someone’s life. It is especially upsetting when someone’s poor decisions jeopardize the integrity of the Sheriff’s Office and the thousands of employees who uphold its values every day,” said Chronister.

