Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office employee accused of burglarizing home, stealing pills

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office employee was arrested Monday on burglary and grand theft charges, the agency said in a press release.

Christopher Livernois, a property control specialist for the sheriff’s office’s warehouse supply section, was accused of burglarizing a woman’s home in Brandon and stealing prescription medication.

The victim contacted the sheriff’s office and accused Livernois of repeatedly entering her home without her permission and stealing oxycodone and morphine pills. The victim said Livernois had been doing this since September and the most recent burglary happened on Thursday.

After being confronted by detectives, Livernois admitted to having a pill addiction and breaking into the woman’s residence multiple times in order to steal the pills.

Livernois has been employed by the agency since 2001.

“Under our employee policies and procedures, Mr. Livernois’ actions would result in a recommendation for termination, however, there is a disciplinary process that we must follow. During that time, Mr. Livernois will be suspended without pay,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Livernois, 36, was arrested on charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling and grand theft of a controlled substance and booked into a Hillsborough County jail. He was released Tuesday after posting $9,500 bail, according to online jail records.

“It is disheartening to hear of this incident and to see the unfortunate and very real effects that drug addiction can have on someone’s life. It is especially upsetting when someone’s poor decisions jeopardize the integrity of the Sheriff’s Office and the thousands of employees who uphold its values every day,” said Chronister.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Running Past Cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Running Past Cancer"

New Veterinary Building coming to Pinellas County HS

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Veterinary Building coming to Pinellas County HS"

Physical Therapist arrested, charged with sexual battery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Physical Therapist arrested, charged with sexual battery"

Tuesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Morning Forecast"

Pedestrian hit and killed on Little Road

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pedestrian hit and killed on Little Road"

USF professor patent could help slow Coronavirus spread in China

Thumbnail for the video titled "USF professor patent could help slow Coronavirus spread in China"

Police: Man in critical condition after machete attack in Pinellas Park; suspect at large

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Man in critical condition after machete attack in Pinellas Park; suspect at large"

911 calls show frantic moments of Spring Hill dog attack

Thumbnail for the video titled "911 calls show frantic moments of Spring Hill dog attack"

Kathleen High School teacher arrested for DUI, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kathleen High School teacher arrested for DUI, deputies say"

Naked man exposed himself to girl waiting for school bus, Winter Haven Police say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Naked man exposed himself to girl waiting for school bus, Winter Haven Police say"

Boss starts GoFundMe page to help worker who lost everything in Pasco County fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boss starts GoFundMe page to help worker who lost everything in Pasco County fire"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss