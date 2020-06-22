60-year-old woman found dead in Tampa home after alleged dispute with husband

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputies took a 49-year-old man into custody in connection to his wife’s death on Monday.

The sheriff’s office said it received multiple 911 calls around 3 p.m. regarding gunshots at a home within the Lakeshore Villa community, located in the 15000 block of Lakeshore Villa Street in Tampa.

Deputies found a 60-year-old woman dead inside the home.

Detectives learned a dispute had taken place between the victim and he husband moments before she died.

The suspect is cooperating with detectives.

Several neighbors who reported the gunfire are being interviewed.

“Domestic violence is a crime we encounter too often and our heart breaks for the victim and those suffering from this senseless loss,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

“We urge anyone who is experiencing domestic abuse, whether physical or emotional, to please seek help. Our county has several organizations, like The Spring of Tampa Bay, that save lives everyday by providing guidance and resources to empower domestic violence victims and help them leave dangerous situations.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.