Hillsborough sheriff’s deputy killed in crash, 1 shift away from retirement

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is mourning one of their own.

Corporal Brian LaVigne died Monday when a Travis Garrett, 28, who was fleeing deputies “intentionally” crashed in the driver’s side of LaVigne’s cruiser on Lumsden Road.

“This Corporal was murdered, intentionally killed by the suspect,” Sheriff Chronister said.

Fellow deputies worked to try and tend to his injuries, while Hillsborough County Fire Rescue attempted to extricate Cpl. LaVigne for several minutes. Despite their courageous efforts and those at Tampa General Hospital, Cpl. LaVigne passed away while in the.

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Cronister, LaVigne was just one shift away before he was scheduled to retire and had spent over 30 years in service.

HCSO is investigating the incident and charges against Garrett are forthcoming. He does not have any arrest history in Hillsborough County, but he was previously Baker Acted in Pasco County.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the sheriff’s office and Cpl. LaVigne’s family at this time.

