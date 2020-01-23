Sheriff: Victim rescued from human trafficking operation, 5 arrested

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference Thursday after a human trafficking investigation that led to one person being rescued and five others being arrested.

Sheriff Chad Chronister is scheduled to address reporters at 10 a.m.

The sheriff said five people were arrested in December and one person was rescued from their captor.

“These individuals are truly the worst of the worst. They were either actively selling another human being or seeking sex with a child,” Chronister said. “I can promise you, we will not stop targeting human trafficking until we put a stop to this despicable trade in Hillsborough County.”

In honor of National Human Trafficking Month, Chronister has released a public service announcement to help teach citizens how to spot victims of human trafficking.

The PSA can be viewed in the video player above.

