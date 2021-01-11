Hillsborough sheriff to speak following deputy involved crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- After a frustrating and rocky rollout of the coronavirus vaccine in Florida, many seniors in the state say they still don't know when or how to get the shot. But does it have to be this way? 8 On Your Side is digging into what can be learned from other states.

At times, Florida's vaccine rollout has been a free-for-all. In Lee County, it was first come, first serve. Images of seniors camped out in line went viral.