Hillsborough sheriff to speak following deputy involved crash

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a fatal crash involving a deputy in Brandon.
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister is expected to address reporters at 10:00 p.m. about the investigation.
There are road closures around the scene of the crash on West Lumdsden Road.
Stay with WFLA News Channel 8 for updates on this developing story.
