Hillsborough sheriff to speak following deputy involved crash

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a fatal crash involving a deputy in Brandon.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister is expected to address reporters at 10:00 p.m. about the investigation.

There are road closures around the scene of the crash on West Lumdsden Road.

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8 for updates on this developing story.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss