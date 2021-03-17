LIVE NOW /
Hillsborough sheriff to release new details in toddler kidnapping case

Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister will release new details on Monday surrounding the case of a 1-year-old girl who was found safe after she was reportedly abducted in a stolen family vehicle.

Tinnley West, 1, was found unharmed inside her parents’ SUV in Brandon, about three miles from where she was kidnapped in Valrico.

West’s mother and grandmother were reportedly unloading groceries as the child was asleep in the SUV and an unamed suspect took off with their vehicle.

About two hours later, West was found safe in a church parking lot in Brandon and reunited with her parents.

Deputies received tips from neighbors about a man who was walking around the neighborhood asking for a ride.

Surveillance video shows a young, thin Black male walking in the area at the time. He was wearing a face covering. Investigators suspect he could have stolen the vehicle or have information about the suspect.

Sheriff Chad Chronister will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday to give an update on the case. You can watch the event live on WFLA.com or the WFLA Facebook page.

