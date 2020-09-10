Hillsborough sheriff to announce changes to Juvenile Arrest Avoidance Program

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is changing how it works with teens who get in trouble with the law.

The agency is holding a press conference Thursday to make an announcement about its Juvenile Arrest Avoidance Program. The program, which first launched in 2017, works to keep young adults from starting life with a criminal record.

“Getting into the criminal justice system is easy. Getting out of the criminal justice system is very hard,” said Hillsborough County public defender Julie Holt back in 2017 when the program was launched.

“If you’re a young person and you’ve got an arrest record, I mean, come on, you’re going to be stuck washing cars and flipping burgers, and not that there’s anything wrong with washing cars and flipping burgers, but I think the citizens and the youth of Hillsborough County can do better than that,” said Chief Judge Ron Ficcarotta of the 13th judicial circuit.

Teens caught shoplifting, or with marijuana, or resisting arrest are able to qualify for this program. They can’t be a threat to the community, and must meet with a caseworker, go to treatment, counseling, and complete community service.

Officers working in the community would also serve as mentors to these teens. The hope is to scare them straight and get them on a better life away from the one they’re currently in.

“And not have that on their permanent record so that they could seek employment, they could go to the military, go to college and not be questioned with a criminal history in their background,” said Chief Deputy Donna Lusczynski at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

